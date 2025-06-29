We are only a few hours away from Idaho Patriot Thunder. The event takes place annually at High Desert Harley-Davidson. For those who have witnessed the event over its fourteen years, it has become the unofficial start of the July Fourth week's activities.

Idaho Patriot Thunder is not just a fun ride for motorcycle enthusiasts. The ride's proceeds benefit the people who've served our great nation.

Each year, Idaho's passionate motorcycle enthusiasts set aside their personal time to participate in one of the most significant events in the country. Their dedication and participation serve as a powerful testament to the importance of this day and the values it represents.

The hundreds of motorcycle riders ride in formation escorted by the state police. The event is so big, highway 84 is closed to allow the riders to get on safely.

Here is the cost to enter the event.

General Admission:

April Pricing: $25 rider / $25 passenger

May Pricing: $30 rider / $30 passenger

June Pricing: $35 rider / $35 passenger

Day of Pricing: $40 rider / $40 passenger

The proceeds benefit the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund and the Mountain Home AFB's Operation Warm Heart.

Here is a rundown of the event:

0700-0930: Sign ins , Registration, Shirt Sales, 50-50 / raffle ticket sales 0730: Idaho Guard breakfast as supplies last 0900: Howitzer in place 0900: VIPs arrive 0915: ISP/Police escort arrives — Bad Boys Audio 0925: Honor Guard in Place 0928: Posting of the Colors 0929: National Anthem — Coifed Family 0930: WWII Flyover — South to North 0930-0940: VIP comments 0940-0945: Wreath Presentations to the 366th Fighter Wing and The Idaho Guard 0945-0950: Safety Briefing — HOG 0955: Riders Report to motorcycles —DO NOT START ENGINES 0959: "PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES" 1000: Howitzer shotgun start — ISP / Police escorts depart followed by VIPs followed by riders as directed by HOG 1030: 1st Sgts and Idaho Guard take down US flags and secure at High Desert 1115: Arrive at Carl Miller Park (DJ begins) 1145: Mark's and VIPs welcoming remarks — 1st raffle drawing 1200: Idaho Patriot Thunder departs Mt. Home AFB for High Desert Harley-Davidson after event 1315- 1500: High Desert Harley Davidson River Reception and Raffle Drawing Music, Food Trucks, Bike wash, massages, boot shine etc.



For more information, click the link here.

