Idaho Patriot Thunder Revs Up For Fourth Of July Celebrations
We are only a few hours away from Idaho Patriot Thunder. The event takes place annually at High Desert Harley-Davidson. For those who have witnessed the event over its fourteen years, it has become the unofficial start of the July Fourth week's activities.
Idaho Patriot Thunder is not just a fun ride for motorcycle enthusiasts. The ride's proceeds benefit the people who've served our great nation.
Each year, Idaho's passionate motorcycle enthusiasts set aside their personal time to participate in one of the most significant events in the country. Their dedication and participation serve as a powerful testament to the importance of this day and the values it represents.
The hundreds of motorcycle riders ride in formation escorted by the state police. The event is so big, highway 84 is closed to allow the riders to get on safely.
Here is the cost to enter the event.
General Admission:
April Pricing: $25 rider / $25 passenger
May Pricing: $30 rider / $30 passenger
June Pricing: $35 rider / $35 passenger
Day of Pricing: $40 rider / $40 passenger
The proceeds benefit the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund and the Mountain Home AFB's Operation Warm Heart.
Here is a rundown of the event:
- 0700-0930: Sign ins, Registration, Shirt Sales, 50-50 / raffle ticket sales
- 0730: Idaho Guard breakfast as supplies last
- 0900: Howitzer in place
- 0900: VIPs arrive
- 0915: ISP/Police escort arrives — Bad Boys Audio
- 0925: Honor Guard in Place
- 0928: Posting of the Colors
- 0929: National Anthem — Coifed Family
- 0930: WWII Flyover — South to North
- 0930-0940: VIP comments
- 0940-0945: Wreath Presentations to the 366th Fighter Wing and The Idaho Guard
- 0945-0950: Safety Briefing — HOG
- 0955: Riders Report to motorcycles —DO NOT START ENGINES
- 0959: "PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES"
- 1000: Howitzer shotgun start — ISP / Police escorts depart followed by VIPs followed by riders as directed by HOG
- 1030: 1st Sgts and Idaho Guard take down US flags and secure at High Desert
- 1115: Arrive at Carl Miller Park (DJ begins)
- 1145: Mark's and VIPs welcoming remarks — 1st raffle drawing
- 1200: Idaho Patriot Thunder departs Mt. Home AFB for High Desert Harley-Davidson
- after event
- 1315- 1500: High Desert Harley Davidson River Reception and Raffle Drawing
- Music, Food Trucks, Bike wash, massages, boot shine etc.
For more information, click the link here.
