It was a magical night in Garden City, not Boise. However, professional soccer has arrived in the Treasure Valley. A capacity crowd cheered the team as they fought to a draw. Athletic Club Boise's debut was a welcomed addition to the Idaho sports scene.

The team doesn’t play in Boise; it plays in Garden City at Expo Idaho. It was positioned as a major victory for the state. New traditions were formed as the game was televised. A record of 7,211 cheered on the team.

It didn't take long for everyone to take to social media.

Although the team didn't win the match as they call it provided a wonderful community bonding event. Garden City is also home to the Boise Hawks. Years ago, the former mayor tried to build a downtown stadium.

The measure failed to capture local support thus the Hawks and the soccer team or club play in Garden City.

April appears to be a great month for Idaho sports. Spring football, professional soccer, and let's not forget about the Idaho Steelheads.

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