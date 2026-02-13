Boise State and Idaho are back in the football business. And anyone over 50 should be happy about it. Gem State fans will need more motivation besides tradition to get excited about this matchup five years from now.

The last time the Vandals played the Broncos, in 2010, the game wasn’t close. In the pre internet days, Idaho would beat Boise State. Those days ended when Boise State began the decade of dominance.

The idea is welcomed and long overdue; however, after 15 years, do today’s kids really care? Remember, in 2010, there was no TikTok or other distractions.

The Vandals peaked during the run of the incredible Coach Jason Eck. They haven’t been the same since he left for New Mexico.

Bronco fans are used to taking on Notre Dame and other powers like Oregon. Will they really get excited over a nostalgic matchup years too late? The good news is the money will stay in the state and won’t be going to North Dakota, South Dakota, or Troy, Alabama. The bad news is that it most likely will not be competitive. (However, if Coach Eck were still in Moscow, it would be a different story.) The bad news is that it most likely will not be competitive. College football continues to change. We can rightfully blame past incompetent administrations for allowing the 'rivalry' to go away. I can remember trying to rally folks to save it, and no one really cared at the time.

Let's hope that either five years goes really fast or both teams find away to make this matchup happen sooner rather than later.

