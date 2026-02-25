It is officially the beginning of the midterm election cycle. Idahoans are getting ready to run for office as the May primary is just around the corner. On the national stage, the battle for the House and Senate is in full gear after President Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The president listed his many accomplishments while taking on his critics. Depending on your political party affiliation, you either loved the speech or hated it. However, lost in the cheers and jeers of the State of the Union was an idea born in Idaho that became one of the signature accomplishments of President Trump’s first year of his second term.

How could an idea in Idaho impact millions of Americans? Does it have something to do with potatoes? Food? Sugar beats? No, however, food, or more specifically serving food, was the beginning of a new, welcomed break for taxpayers.

It began at one of the many town hall meetings held by Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher. The Republican makes it a habit to ask folks what they think would help improve their lives. An Idahoan told the congressman how overtime taxes are hurting his ability to earn more money.

Congressman Fulcher took the idea to President Trump and House Republican leadership, who adopted it as part of the big beautiful bill, which became law. President Trump acknowledge the impact no tax on overtime becoming law.

Although Idaho may not be the biggest state in the country its impact thanks to Congressman Fulcher, has certainly helped millions of Americans live their dream.

