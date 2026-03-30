The war against Iran continues to capture the world’s attention. It seems every day the president is issuing a new report on how many Iranian structures have been destroyed. Militarily, we continue to destroy the remnants of the Iranian war machine.

Military pundits continue to speculate on whether America will send troops to invade Iran. The Middle East has rivaled Eastern Europe and the Korean Peninsula as the world’s worst neighborhoods. The Straight of Hormuz is a long way from the Gem State.

However, what happens in Iran impacts Idaho.

Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images loading...

How Does The War Impact Idaho?

The price of gasoline is always front-page news. Is it too soon to think about being an electric vehicle? How about a hybrid? Idaho is a very unique state when it comes to the types of vehicles Idahoans love to buy. You don’t have to be a social scientist to see that pickup trucks are the go-to vehicles in the Gem State.

Strong Pickup Truck Sales Power Ford To 63 Percent Rise In Q3 Net Income Getty Images / Joe Raedle loading...

The larger the truck, the more you pay in gas at the pump. Former CIA operative Boise’s Mike Baker told the Clay and Buck Show it cost him over one dollar to fill up his truck.

Can You Smell That?

We’ve now learned that most of the world’s fertilizer is produced in the Middle East. Farmers need fertilizer to feed their crops. The New York Times explains here why food prices will rise again due to the war. If the president can solve the economic issue it will help him make the case to support his party during the upcoming midterms.

Money, Money, and More Money

Idahoans who are retired or hope to retire have seen their portfolios take a hit. Even the mighty artificial intelligence stocks can’t stop the Iranian War slump. What some folks forget is that the market had been on a positive run until the shots were fired.

The Final Question?

How long will it last? How long will it take to get back to normal? No one has the answer, but we'll continue to monitor this story and share updates when they happen.

WARNING: Do Not Travel To These 21 Countries This Year The United States Department of State has four levels of advisories : exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel, and do not travel. These 21 destinations are currently under a Level 4: DO NOT TRAVEL advisory, so plan your travels accordingly. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern/N8