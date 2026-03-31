A year of rebellion is over. Last year, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill regulating which flags couldn’t be flown in cities and counties throughout the Gem State. Instead of working with the legislature, the liberal-led city of Boise decided to fly a flag in violation of state law.

Boise Flag Issue

Boise passed a resolution declaring their Gay flag and official flag in hopes of circumventing the law. The Boise mayor told anyone who would listen that the law has no consequences, so they continued to fly the flag in violation of state law. She took shots at the state attorney general.

The Idaho Legislature Responds

The city had a year to work on a compromise with the legislature and failed to act. As we predicted several times on KIDO Talk Radio, the legislature would fix the issue by passing a new law with consequences. Today, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the new law, making it official immediately.

Usually, new laws do not go into effect until July 1st. Boise officials, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, took down their flag.

The flag issue has been divisive, leading some individuals to replace the flag with one of their own. The mayor showed up on Sunday morning to put her flag back up the pole.

What Happens Next?

Is the issue over? Boise can sue the state through a law firm or the ACLU.

They could get an injunction to allow them to bring back their flag. We'll continue to monitor this story and update you as it develops.

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

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