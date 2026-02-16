Change is tough, even when it's a welcome one. For years, Americans drove cars with standard transmissions. Drivers had to learn how to use a clutch properly if they wanted a smooth ride. How many of us can relate to burning out a clutch when learning how to drive? The clutch went away, as some would like gasoline-powered vehicles to become obsolete.

How many times have we seen a show, website, or other favorite lose its audience due to a change? Remember New Coke? If not, Google it; it was a complete disaster. Now, a beloved airline in Boise is facing major backlash in Idaho and across the country over its recent changes.

You remember Southwest Airlines? The low-cost carrier that wasn’t an airline but a culture. Folks worked hard, got the airline early, called in, or whatever was necessary to get the coveted A section. The section was popular because those travelers were the first on the plane, allowing them to get their preferred seats and more than enough overhead storage.

Sadly, Southwest decided to get rid of the pick-your-seat option, along with bags-fly-free or at least one bag free. Those changes are causing chaos on flights from and to Boise. The overhead containers are filling up, and folks are now left having to check their bags at a cost.

The company said it needed to change to make a profit. However, at one time, Southwest was unique and trendsetting. Today, it’s become like the companies they used to beat with their creativity. Let’s hope someone at the airline decides to bring the magic back to Boise.

Pet Policies on the Largest Airlines in the U.S. Many people want to travel with their pets, so CitizenShipper explored the pet policies of the five largest U.S. airlines to better prepare travelers. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz

10 Unwritten Rules About The Boise Airport That You Need To Know Flying can be enjoyable for some and a chore for others. It doesn't matter which category you fall into. There are 10 etiquette rules that you should follow. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews