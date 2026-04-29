If something is too good to be true, it usually is. We have all heard that old saying, which can be applied to anything. How about the state of Idaho? The state has been overwhelmed by newcomers.

The city of Star’s population has exploded by over 140% since 2020. Kuna and Star’s populations have grown by over 14% from last year. Those figures are from a recent report by the United States Census Bureau.

5 Aggravating Factors Making Idaho Unaffordable Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

It’s hard to believe that more folks are coming to Idaho despite the enormous mortgage rates. During the big move during the pandemic, rates bottomed out at around 2%.

Today’s rates are well above 6 %. I personally witnessed a home in my neighborhood sell to a couple from California in less than a week.

They arrived complete with the California plates and loud lifestyle.

For some, it’s a good thing. Idaho is home to low crime, family values, a growing tech industry, and lower taxes than those in our neighboring states. However, some folks believe moving to Idaho wasn’t the gold at the end of the rainbow they thought it would be. These folks complain that there isn’t enough entertainment diversity, along with the continued escalation of the cost of living. Others are very, very disappointed with the Idaho Republican Party's lack of clear, coherent conservatism. The Liberals are upset that they have no political future due to the state being entirely Republican Red. Although there is the city of Boise and its flagpole, that gets old for many.

We have several other factors that should be shared with anyone who may be considering moving to Idaho. #WEREFULL

15 Reasons You Should Absolutely NOT to Move to Boise Those of us who've called Boise home for decades know that it's a special place. But if you're considering a move here, there are plenty of things you need to know before making that final decision. Also, you'll have to get on a waiting list. We're full.

This list is meant to be humorous with just a dash of truth thrown in for spice. It is not intended for keyboard warriors without a sense of humor. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart