Is there a busier month in Idaho than June? In our area alone, there are so many activities to entertain Idahoans during the first real month of summer.

The end of the month features the iconic Boise Music Festival, featuring worldwide acts coming to Garden City. The show is free, but you have to win tickets to get in.

The day after the Boise Music Festival is one of the country’s most patriotic events, with freedom riders from across the Gem State. Sunday, June 28th, the 16th Annual Idaho Patriot Ride begins at High Desert Harley Davidson.

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The ride is so huge that hundreds of motorcycle riders are on it, and authorities shut down the highway from Meridian to Mountain Home, and on the way back. What does that mean for you?

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If you’re planning to use the 84 on Sunday morning, be prepared for traffic delays and ramp closures as motorcycles and riders of all sizes travel 55 miles to Mountain Home.

Take A Look At All These Awesome Motorcycles

Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists Inspiring Idahoans Come together Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Remember 100% of proceeds support Operation Warmheart and Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund. Here's a link to register, plus you can win lots of great prices:

The Idaho Patriot Thunder raffle is underway, and your chance to win is waiting! Stop by High Desert Harley-Davidson and get your tickets for a chance to take home this beautiful 2006 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy or a TAG Heuer Formula 1 Watch. Fat Boy Raffle$50 per ticket TAG Heuer Formula 1 Watch Raffle $25 per tickets 5 tickets for $100 CASH ONLY! The drawing will be held June 28 at 3:00 PM at High Desert Harley-Davidson. Must be present to win.

Idaho Patriot Thunder Idaho Patriot Thunder Event hosted at High Desert Harley Davidson Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna