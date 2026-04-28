Artificial Intelligence is the latest craze. Those who are a little older remember another computer or tech boom called the dot-com boom, which went bust. It seems every few years there’s a new technology that revolutionizes our lives.

However, you don’t have to be a fan of the Terminator movie’s Skynet to know that AI is very different. Recently, Elon Musk testified in court about a future without humans, arguing that AI will wipe us out. However, his statements are very scary, but what do those predictions mean for folks in Idaho?

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Idaho and other states are rebelling against the AI revolution. The New York Times has profiled Idahoans and other Americans in a new report detailing the growing revolt against AI.

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The Gem State is home to a massive Facebook/Meta center in Kuna and the soon to be Micron expansion. Can regular Idahoans stop the rush to let the machines take over? Here's another one, have you or your coworkers embraced CHATGPT or any of the other AI devices?

The New York Times interviewed a Boise couple who have started a local chapter of PauseAI. The group's goal is to limit or halt AI production.

They tell the Times that Boise's artists and music communities are joining the movement.

“It’s really felt like exponential growth,” Ms. Gardner said. “The artistic community in Boise has been really passionate about it.”

Do you believe AI will wipe out Idaho? We'll continue to keep you updated on this fast developing story.

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