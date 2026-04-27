Idaho’s Favorite Superhero Will Surprise You!
Idaho's Favorite Superhero?
Shockingly it's not the star spangled avenger, Idaho's favorite superhero is the She Hulk. Nope, not the regular Hulk, but the She Hulk. What's a She Hulk? If you have Disney Plus you can watch her mini series.
Idaho's Favorite Villain?
The Joker? Lex Luther? The Chetah from the Wonder Woman comics? No, if you're a fan of Spiderman it's not Doctor Octopus. It's a creature called Carnage who has a lot of issues bonding to his human hosts.
Carnage is a new character appearing in the last twenty or thirty years.
Marvel or DC?
Idahoans are not fans of DC, but passionately love the Marvel Universe. If you'd like to take a look at the whole list or find out who those folks in other states look up to, check out the list here.
April 28th is national superhero day so get out your cape, shield, and assemble!
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Gallery Credit: Unsplash.com