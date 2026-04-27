Superheroes have been around for a long time. The most famous superheroes, Superman and Batman, are either 100 years old or close to it. Superheroes are everywhere today thanks to a lucrative run of movies featuring characters from the DC and Marvel universes.

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Of course, there’s always the Justice League, the Avengers, Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and many more. The world continues to make modern superheroes and villains to keep up with the times.

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How many movies has the Marvel Universe produced in the last twenty years?

Superhero movies are lucrative because there’s a built-in audience and the scripts are usually based on very, very popular comic book sales.

Idaho's Favorite Superhero?

In fact, there's a new report out sharing which superhero of villain is a favorite of the folks living in that state. Most Idahoans would believe our favorite comic book superhero would be one of the more well known ones like Batman, Superman or Captain America.

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Shockingly it's not the star spangled avenger, Idaho's favorite superhero is the She Hulk. Nope, not the regular Hulk, but the She Hulk. What's a She Hulk? If you have Disney Plus you can watch her mini series.

Idaho's Favorite Villain?

The Joker? Lex Luther? The Chetah from the Wonder Woman comics? No, if you're a fan of Spiderman it's not Doctor Octopus. It's a creature called Carnage who has a lot of issues bonding to his human hosts.

Carnage is a new character appearing in the last twenty or thirty years.

Marvel or DC?

Idahoans are not fans of DC, but passionately love the Marvel Universe. If you'd like to take a look at the whole list or find out who those folks in other states look up to, check out the list here.

April 28th is national superhero day so get out your cape, shield, and assemble!

The 50 Best Superhero Movies of the Last 50 Years Here are the 50 essential superhero movies over the last half century. (No, Batman & Robin didn’t make the cut.)

The Best Superhero Movie Of Every Year From 2000 to Today There are a lot of comic-book movies these days. If you could only pick one best one from every single year of the 21st century, what would you choose? Here are our picks.