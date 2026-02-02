The NFL season comes to an end this Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. The Seahawks consider Idaho one of their home markets, considering how close we are to Seattle.

It’s easy to see members of the ‘12’ throughout the Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho. Although the New England Patriots are from the East Coast, you do run into Patriots fans in Idaho. The Patriots are the NFL’s most recent Dynasty, so their success attracts more fans.

Seattle is closer, however we feel it is our duty to remind you that any patriotic American/Idahoan should root for the Patriots, not the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is a liberal hotbed where law and order are optional. Idaho is home to law and order, and we proudly support the police.

Seattle is all about restricting gun rights. The Northwest city is home to gun grabbers who are not fans of the Second Amendment. Idaho is home to one of the most Second Amendment-friendly states in the country. Besides, how many minutemen or patriots do not have their guns by their sides?

Donald Miralle/Getty Images Donald Miralle/Getty Images loading...

The nation doesn’t understand Idaho. How many times do they confuse us with Iowa or Indiana? Or sometimes Ohio, which makes no sense. Patriot fans are used to being misunderstood because of their success and blue-collar work ethic.

The Patriots, not the Seahawks represent our values. Besides, who can relate to a bird?

Idaho doesn’t follow the crowd. We shovel our own snow, mind our own business, and if we’re picking an NFL team, we’re not obligated to choose the one that happens to be closest.

