Who doesn’t love to eat, and especially at their favorite fast food restaurant? It wasn’t long ago that Idaho lacked a lot of the major players in the western states. We all remember what it was like before In-N-Out and the other new arrivals.

Why Are Fast Food Franchises Suddenly Moving to Idaho?

Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The state welcomes new business, has an educated workforce, and other attractions. Franchises like McDonald’s and Burger King are always looking for new locations.

In-N-Out made big waves when they launched their first location in Meridian. Now the company is looking at another one in Meridian along with their Boise and Nampa locations. Although, Raising Canes made the biggest splash when they opened up their Eagle Road location.

America's Favorite Fast Foot Restaurant

Among these new choices, which is America’s favorite fast food spot: McDonald’s, Burger King, or Wendy’s? However, the number one favorite fast food restaurant isn’t a burger chain. Pizza?

Nope, America’s favorite place to eat is all about Chicken. If you said Chick-fil-A, then you’d be correct. The chain has opened stores in Boise, Meridian 2, Nampa, and now one of Idaho’s most exclusive cities in the Treasure Valley.

Where Is Their New Location?

Folks in Eagle are loving their new Chick-fil-A that opened two weeks ago. Like the new Taco Bell in Star, the place is packed. These companies do not open new restaurants without extensive research.

In other words, Idahoans can expect more great food choices.

Once-Beloved Fast Food Burgers That No Longer Exist These fast food burgers got a lot of attention when they debuted. It didn’t last forever.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields