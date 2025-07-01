The 15th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder took place Sunday morning at High Desert Harley-Davidson. The annual gathering brings together the biker community, the military, and Idaho's first responders.

Proceeds from the ride go to help military families whose loved ones are currently deployed fighting to keep our country and state free. It takes a special person to give up their Sunday to gather in Meridian, ride in formation to Mountain Home, and then return to Meridian.

Motorcycle police officers from Mountain Home, Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Ada County, and other agencies led the way. The ride shuts down parts of Highway 84 to protect the riders on their important journey.

The day began with complimentary coffee and burritos, followed by several inspirational speeches and a cannon blast that officially marked the start of the event. Riders then slowly began to leave the area, beginning their journey.

Several members of the Idaho National Guard joined the ride, supporting those folks who will benefit from the donations. It's impossible to describe the sheer volume and diversity of bikers who rode on Sunday. It may sound like fun, but riding at high speeds in formation is stressful.

Here's a complete look at all who came together to support America's heroes in Idaho.

Idaho Patriot Thunder Idaho Patriot Thunder Event hosted at High Desert Harley Davidson Gallery Credit: Hugo Luna

Congratulations to everyone who took time away from their families to help those who continue to protect our nation. The organizers should be commended for their selfless devotion to support every Idahoan who took the ride for freedom.

