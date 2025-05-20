As Memorial Day approaches in Idaho, a time when school wraps up for the year and many Idahoans start planning their summer activities, it's important to remember the true significance of this day.

While some may be looking forward to a well-deserved summer vacation, it's crucial to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our patriots, especially in these challenging times.

We're only a few days away from Memorial Day Weekend. This is a time when Idahoans, filled with gratitude and remembrance, use the Monday to visit Veteran Cemetaries, honoring the patriots who paid the ultimate price for our liberty. Memorial Day is a day we honor all those who didn't get a chance to die in old age. They sacrificed their lives for something greater than themselves or their personal interests.

Each year, Idaho's passionate motorcycle enthusiasts set aside their personal time to participate in one of the most significant events in the country. Their dedication and participation serve as a powerful testament to the importance of this day and the values it represents.

Idaho Patriot Thunder takes place this year June 29th at High Desert Harley Davidson. The dealership transforms itself as the starting point of a ride to Mountain Home, Idaho. The hundreds of motorcycle riders ride in formation escorted by the state police. The event is so big, highway 84 is closed to allow the riders to get on safely.

Here is the cost to enter the event.

General Admission:

April Pricing: $25 rider / $25 passenger

May Pricing: $30 rider / $30 passenger

June Pricing: $35 rider / $35 passenger

Day of Pricing: $40 rider / $40 passenger

The proceeds benefit the Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund and the Mountain Home AFB's Operation Warm Heart.

Here is a rundown of the event:

0700-0930: Sign ins, Registration, Shirt Sales, 50-50 / raffle ticket sales 0730: Idaho Guard breakfast as supplies last 0900: Howitzer in place 0900: VIPs arrive 0915: ISP/Police escort arrives — Bad Boys Audio 0925: Honor Guard in Place 0928: Posting of the Colors 0929: National Anthem — Coifed Family 0930: WWII Flyover — South to North 0930-0940: VIP comments 0940-0945: Wreath Presentations to the 366th Fighter Wing and The Idaho Guard 0945-0950: Safety Briefing — HOG 0955: Riders Report to motorcycles —DO NOT START ENGINES 0959: “PATRIOTS START YOUR ENGINES” 1000: Howitzer shotgun start — ISP / Police escorts depart followed by VIPs followed by riders as directed by HOG 1030: 1st Sgts and Idaho Guard take down US flags and secure at High Desert 1115: Arrive at Carl Miller Park (DJ begins) 1145: Mark’s and VIPs welcoming remarks — 1st raffle drawing 1200: Idaho Patriot Thunder departs Mt Home AFB for High Desert HarleyDavidson after event 1315- 1500: High Desert Harley Davidson River Reception and Raffle Drawing Music, Food Trucks, Bike wash, massages, boot shine etc.



For more information, click the link here.

