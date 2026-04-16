It is the season when Idahoans will be treated to world-class entertainment. Les Misérables is now playing the Morrison Center. Dog the Bounty Hunter will be appearing next month in Garden City at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale.

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Let’s not forget the iconic Boise Music Festival featuring Marshmallow, Everclear, and several famous stars.

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Shifting from the entertainment scene to politics, the state is on fire with appearances from liberals Tim Waltz and Elissa Slotkin, Dana Perino, and Donald Trump Jr. However, next month, television's most successful late-night host is coming to Idaho. Boise? Nope. Sun Valley? Nope.

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Nampa will be hosting Greg Gutfeld on May 2nd at the Ford Idaho Center.

The comedian will not be coming alone; he's bringing Tom Shillue and a very special mystery guest. Who is the mystery guest? One can only speculate, since Greg's show has so many folks from all over the media and political worlds. Perhaps Boise's Mike Baker will join him in Nampa?

Who is Greg Gutfeld? Before he was a Fox News Superstar, Mr. Gutfeld was a well-recognized editor for Men's Health Magazine. He wrote for Maxim, Stuff, and

Prevention publications. ￼

Who Will Greg Gutfeld Bring to Nampa, Idaho? A List of the big stars! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

According to his bio, Mr. Gutfeld keeps himself busy by continuing to write. 'He is the author of ten books, among them, six New York Times Best Sellers, The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to be Right, The Gutfeld Monologues,The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help and his most recent The King of Late Night.

Mr. Gutfeld hosts two shows on the Fox News Channel. Both shows, The Five and Gutfeld, are the highest rated on the network and on cable television.

Although the show isn't until May, tickets are going fast. If you'd like to see one of television's most gifted communicators, click the link here and don't forget to bring your laugh.

Every Concert Coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far) More and more artists are finding their way to the Treasure Valley! Here's a look at who's coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2026! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Inside the World of Fox News Star Kat Timpf Find out what she's bringing to Nampa Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller