In an ever-connected world, two beloved local charities received a welcome donation from Treasure Valley Subaru and Subaru America. Every year, Subaru’s Share the Love campaign allows auto sales to benefit local and national charities.

A Great Day in Idaho!

For each new vehicle sold, Subaru donates a cash amount to a charity. Treasure Valley Subaru matches that amount to two local charities.

How big is Subaru’s Share the Love event? Over the past 18 years, over $ 319 million has been raised for charities.

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Friday featured the check presentations for Lyla’s House, and the Boise Rescue Mission was covered by supporters and local Boise media. $30,395 went to Lyla’s House and 31,645 to the Boise Rescue Mission.

Amazing Work!

Both charities thanked Treasure Valley Subaru and expressed appreciation for the large donations. Lyla’s House wants to build a home for autistic children. The charity is just beginning to gain attention and help others.

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The Boise Rescue Mission has been serving the community for over 68 years. The mission has helped families, veterans, folks getting out of prison, and others in need. The group is preparing for the challenging summer season.

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Treasure Valley Subaru and the Boise Rescue Mission will be partnering with Kevin Miller and KIDO Talk Radio for another Miller’s Mission fundraiser. Twice a year, Miller's Mission asks the Treasure Valley community to volunteer and donate in the service of others. The event will take place at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin from May 18th to May 23rd.

Please join us and make a difference!

MILLER'S MISSION: TREASURE VALLEY SUBARU / Boise Rescue Mission You won't believe how many #turkeys they donated! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Miller's Mission Through the Years Give a Turkey, Don't Be A Turkey! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER