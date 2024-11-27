Miller’s Mission: Boise Rescue Mission Feeds Hundreds

The Boise Rescue Mission, with the unwavering support of staff, volunteers, and Idaho's governor, served a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds at the Vineyard Church in Garden City. This heartwarming event, made possible by the generous donations of the Treasure Valley community, filled stomachs and hearts with hope and gratitude.

Governor Brad Little, an example of Gem State leadership and compassion, led the food line with a warm smile. The menu, which included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry, ham, and green beans, was a testament to his commitment to serving a hearty Thanksgiving meal. (Editor's note: We tasted the food, which was great.) The governor's good spirits were infectious as he dished out generous servings of turkey, inspiring all those present.



David Ferdinand once again entertained the crowd with songs about God, Country, Faith, Family, and Freedom. The singer donated his time to inspiring the crowd during all four Boise Rescue Mission banquets. His performance reminded many of how great the Idaho community is.

Once again, our friend John Colgrove from Albertsons was on hand to volunteer, serve food, and donate a check for $10,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission. Mr. Colgrove is next to me, dressed as a turkey, presenting the check with Governor Little to Reverend Bill Roscoe of the Boise Rescue Mission.

Boise State Bronco Football Coach Spencer Danielson took a break from game day preparation to inspire the crowd, wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and speak of his faith in Jesus Christ.

The money will fund programs, food, and gifts for needy Idahoans. Once again, THANK YOU FOR MAKING A DIFFERENCE.

