It's springtime in Treasure Valley for the 28th edition of Miller's Mission, a twice-yearly fundraiser benefitting the Boise Rescue Mission. The Mission provides a safety net for the area's homeless, victims of domestic violence, veterans, recovering addicts, and many more Idahoans who need help.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The event is a weeklong fundraiser hosted by the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa.

For years, the spring fundraiser has asked the community to bring pennies or other pieces of change. This year, folks are encouraged to bring their pennies, change, and dollars to fund summer programs for kids, the college road trip for teens, and various other activities benefitting the community.

Miller's Mission Gabriel Cruz / Boise Rescue Mission loading...

Boise listeners to Kevin Miller's Show on KIDO Talk Radio spend their free time stopping by Walmart. Cash and other items such sunscreen, diapers, sippy cups, vitamin C, liquid laundry detergent, shower caddys, travel size shampoo, men's underwear, deodorant and razors. For more information, click this link here.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

"It is a privilege to ask our radio listeners to help this vital Christ-focused organization," said Kevin Miller. It's a tribute to the KIDO Talk Radio listeners, community sponsors, and so many others that we're completing our 28th Miller's Mission. We really need your prayers and donations."

Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G. Check presentation for Boise Rescue Mission / Brittiany G. loading...

A huge thank you to Team Mazda, Dillabaugh's, Treasure Valley Subaru, and Christian Brother's Automotive. Please consider making a difference and saying a prayer for others. Miller's Mission ends this Saturday at 6pm.

Miller's Mission Through the Years Give a Turkey, Don't Be A Turkey! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER