There’s an old saying that is a heartbreaker. All good things must come to an end. Reverend Bill Roscoe, the CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission, has announced his retirement from the mission he has served for so many years. Reverend Bill credits scripture with changing his life thirty-five years ago.

Reverend Bill is a beloved member in the community who has helped thousands through his work at the Boise Rescue Mission. The mission released a video today and a statement to supporters saying his career in rescue will end in 2026.

“It has been the most amazing 24 years of my life,” Reverend Bill said in a YouTube video. He thanked everyone for their love and generosity. Under his leadership, the Boise Rescue Mission has grown to help folks not only in Boise but also in Canyon County.

Unlike other charitable groups, the Boise Rescue Mission doesn’t accept government funding. The lives that are changed and saved are due primarily to local donations. Reverend Bill said his amazing staff will continue their work.

Reverend Bill said he's staying in the community. "I thank God everyday first thing when I wake up that he brought me to Idaho. I love this state, I love this Valley and I'll continue to be here"

He continued to say he looks forward to seeing everyone in public including Boise State games. We can never express how much Reverend Bill and his staff at the Boise Rescue Mission have made a positive difference in Idaho.

We wish him and his family a happy and blessed retirement.

