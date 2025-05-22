The Boise Rescue Mission is preparing for a challenging summer by fulfilling the needs of the area's needy. Thursday morning, the entire Treasure Valley Subaru staff stopped by the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin to shop for the Mission.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Boise Rescue Mission is like one giant household, but instead of a four-person family, the Mission houses around eight hundred people a day.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

What about meals? We all like to eat. How many meals does the Mission provide not only to its guests and residents but also to those who need a meal like breakfast or lunch while working? The Mission serves over four hundred meals a day at the River of Life in downtown Boise, which is open to the public.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Boise Rescue Mission has several locations throughout the Treasure Valley: in Boise, the River of Life, Next Step Curtis, and City Light; in Nampa, Valley Women and Children's Shelter, Recovery Lodge, and the Lighthouse.

As we've all experienced thanks to Joe Biden, the costs of good have risen to almost unaffordable levels. Kevin Miller and the Boise Rescue Mission partner twice a year to help raise awareness and money to fund summer programs. The Mission sends high school kids on a summer road trip to various colleges throughout the Northwest.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The goal of the roadtrip is to show the kids that they can go to college and their goals are attainable.

YOU can make a difference by joining Kevin Miller and the Boise Rescue Mission at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin till Saturday night at 6pm. Stop by and make a difference.

The 10 Rules for Idaho High School Graduates (That Nobody Tells You) What you really need to know in the Idaho's Real World! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho Wrestle Club Eagle Island! A special day in Idaho! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER