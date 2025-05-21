Day 3 of Miller's Mission has concluded at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity in Franklin. Dozens of Idahoans have stopped by to donate items and money to the Boise Rescue Mission. The Mission serves the entire Boise area, providing goods, housing, food, support, and other services to youth, women, men, veterans, and others.

This week, the dynamic Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin is hosting the first of two events. The Walmart staff works with business leaders, community organizers, members of the media, and Idaho taxpayers to accommodate the folks who stop by to purchase summer goods for the children living at the Boise Rescue Mission.

The families at the rescue mission have the exact needs as your family, except the Mission doesn't get a nonprofit discount. Every time you stop by with your purchase of sunscreen, water, underwear, and other goods at this website, you are helping a family recover and return to society.

For over 67 years, community members have rallied to help others. Unlike other groups, they receive no government funding. In other words, they house, clothe, and provide all services through local donations—an amazing accomplishment that continues today.

You can find out how you can help by clicking the here. Miller's Mission is in its fourteenth year and continues till this Saturday at 6pm. You can join the fun and make a difference by stopping by from 6am-6am, Thursday, Friday and 8am-6pm on Saturday.

