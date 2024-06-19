Idaho Weekend: Music, Motorcycles and Patriotism

Weekends in Idaho are unique; however, this weekend is action-packed with both music, motorcycles, and patriotism. We challenge any state to equal the fun Gem State folks will have this weekend. The weather will be hot, but the action is nonstop.

Saturday kicks off the latest edition of the Boise Music Festival at Expo Idaho. It's the only place in Idaho where you can eat a turkey drumstick, see over forty local bands, ride fun, fast, and safe rides at a carnival, and see HUGE music acts.

This year's lineup is a testament to our commitment to bring you the best, featuring the iconic Sugar Hill Gang, The Frontmen, the soulful Celo Green, the country star Dustin Lynch, and the chart-topper Jason Derulo. Once again, the event is free to the public. Tune in to your favorite Townsquare Media radio station for a chance to win your free tickets.

This Sunday, the spirit of Idaho will roar as Idahoans unite for the 14th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride. The event commences at High Desert Harley Davidson at 7am with registration, and the ride, a symbol of our collective patriotism, starts at 10am. You can find more details here.

Patriotic Idahoans will ride from High Desert to Mountain Home for a great lunch. Proceeds from the ride will benefit Operation Warmheart and the Idaho Guard & Reserve Support Fund.

Here's a breakdown of the day's event:

This Idaho weekend epic, won't you join us?

