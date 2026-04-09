Although the Idaho Legislative session ended, the politics surrounding it continue to impact talk radio and social media. Idaho passed three laws garnering national attention.

The death penalty by firing squad for convicted pedophiles, the bathroom bill, and the flag bill caused quite a stir throughout the country. Many talk show hosts praised Idaho Governor Brad Little for signing those bills.

The bill getting the biggest reaction across the country doesn’t involve gender, a crime, or a tax; it involves a flag pole. Yes, a flag or flag pole and what is and isn’t allowed to fly on city, country, and state properties caused many Google, X, and other trends.

The Idaho law has become internet famous, which we will share with you in a minute. To clarify: the law states that only official flags of countries, states, the United States, and a few limited exceptions may be flown on city, county, and state properties. All political or ideological flags are specifically prohibited. Idaho is usually under the political radar, which is why so many people love our state. However, what happens in Boise usually stays in Boise. Take a look at how national Conservatives and Liberals are reacting to the Boise flagpole controversy.

Boise Gay Flag Protest Photos A Boise Flag Issue gets personal Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Watch Boise Mayor Take Down The Flag Lauren McLean in action! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller