Can you believe we’re almost closing in on our country’s two hundred fiftieth year? Some folks remember the last big birthday our country celebrated in 1976. Millions of Americans have been born since our country’s two hundredth birthday. This year, Americans are celebrating the birth of our country and many firsts.

America has allowed many inventions to become worldwide necessities. Could you imagine what the world would be like without cars, air conditioning, telephones, iPhones, computers, and the list could go on and on.

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Several states claim they’re the home of international inventions. Look at the dispute over which state is home to the Wright Brothers and the first flight. Ohio calls itself the birthplace of aviation, while North Carolina proudly proclaims to be first in flight.

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The Wright Brothers were born in Dayton, Ohio, but the world’s first flight took place in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Other states claim to be the home of the world's first like Pennsylvania where America's first radio station broadcast the first over the air broadcast. Radio station KDKA continues their first in the world tradition today.

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What about Idaho? Is the Gem State a home of firsts? Was something invented or discovered here that changed the course of human events? Well, there is JR Simplot and his many contributions to the food processing industry.

Don't worry, there's no need to Google or ask ChatGPT. We've compiled an extensive list of Idaho firsts. One of them will surprise you. Take a look and be Gem State proud.

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