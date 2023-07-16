Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder [Photos]

Over twelve hundred patriotic freedom-loving motorcyclists rode from Meridian to Mountain Home, participating in the 13th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder. Bikers from all over the area and some from out of state gathered to help fund Operation Warmheart and Idaho National Guard Family Support Fund.

The event is one of Idaho's most moving and unique events as members of the Idaho State Highway Patrol and local police departments escort the riders.

Idaho Patriot Thunder KEVIN MILLER loading...

Idaho Patriot Thunder continues to grow yearly and is a multi-day event. Up to a thousand folks were at High Desert Harley Davidson, registering for the ride, eating barbeque, and shopping for the latest gear. Police stop traffic before, during, and after the ride to ensure public safety. Parts of I84 were closed off before the cyclists took the short drive from Eagle Road to the highway.

Idaho Patriot Thunder KEVIN MILLER loading...

With the precision of a military operation, workers and volunteers worked to ensure everything went off as planned during the early morning hours. Doors opened at around 7 am at High Desert Harley Davidson, and breakfast was available as long as it lasted.

Idaho Patriot Thunder KEVIN MILLER loading...

Although the ride is only fifty-five miles up and back to Mountain Home, police from every local and state department took part to escort the riders along the ride.

Idaho Patriot Thunder KEVIN MILLER loading...

Once again, celebrities joined the motorcyclists on this patriotic ride. Steve Darnell from Welderup, Davey Deals from Pawn Stars on History, and Mike Gabler from Survivor 43 were ready to roll.

Idaho Patriot Thunder KEVIN MILLER loading...

Please look at the many photos below and see if you recognize yourself or anyone you know who showed up and made a difference.

Check Out The Amazing Idaho Patriot Thunder Motorcyclists Inspiring Idahoans Come together

Continuing Checking more photos from Idaho Patriot Thunder