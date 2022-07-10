Idaho Patriot Thunder Roars Through Idaho [Photos]

The adage, 'it's better late than never,' can be applied to this year's version of Idaho Patriotic Thunder. The event usually takes place in early June, this year's was originally scheduled on June 5th, but due to the excessive rainfall this spring, it was delayed.

The yearly fundraiser features over 1,000 motorcycle riders, sometimes as high as 1,200, riding from Boise's High Desert Harley Davidson to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home. The money raised from the bike run benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart.

The event is so big that the Idaho State Police will shut down portions of I-84 to accommodate the patriotic riders. The event attracts riders from all economic and social backgrounds. You're bound to see many unique ones of kind motorcycles.

The event is so big that the ride is featured in national media stories. A huge thank you to everyone who participated in this year's event.