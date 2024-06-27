Don’t Watch the Debate Alone! Join Kevin Miller Tonight in Caldwell!

Tonight is the first and perhaps only presidential debate of the season. President Trump will take on President Biden, and a worldwide audience will tune in. There is no studio audience, so there's no chance Idahoans or other Americans can travel to see the debate in person. ￼

However, you don't have to be alone tonight to watch the presidential smackdown. Join Kevin Miller tonight at Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell. Kido Talk Radio's Kevin Miller has hosted debate watch parties for almost ten years. When you have great food, a robust debate, and Idaho's great conservatives, it's an unbeatable night of fun and political action.

In the spirit of the evening, Indian Creek Steakhouse has offered two nightly specials.

Call Indian Creek Steakhouse to reserve your seats: 208-459-4835

Hungry? Here are the KIDO Talk Radio Kevin Miller Debate Specials!

Freedom Frys Hand-cut Fries with cheese, beans, and sour cream $10.75

Trump 47 Steak Dinner for Two $47

Two 8oz sirloins, Hand Cut, grilled to perfection -with all the sides

This election is the most important election of our lifetime. The country has never had a historical presidential debate so early in the election process. We hope there will be many more debates, however why take a chance on watching the only debate of the alone? We want to see you TONIGHT!

