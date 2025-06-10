The world of college football fans, media members, coaches, administrators, and others continues to react to the House settlement. Athletes will now receive up to $20 million in revenue sharing. Although, one must have the revenue to pay athletes.

Whether you're Boise State or Ohio State, raising money is a challenge in today's hyper-competitive world. Although schools in the SEC and Big 10 have an easier road to twenty million than most other schools.

A new report from Front Office Sports exclusively reveals how Boise State Athletics will adjust to the brave new world of pay-to-play athletics. (Kevin Miller says it's a shame that national publications break these stories as opposed to the local outlets who religiously cover the team.)

The move is quarterbacked by Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. He has been relentless in attracting top dollars to an underfunded program. The donations and improvements have been historic, but are they enough to keep the team competitive?

Mr. Dickey explained why Boise State will look into additional funds from private equity venture capital firms.

"Ultimately, I need to create more assets for my institution and state," Dickey says. But because the athletic department doesn't earn as much money as some others, "I have to get that much more creative, which means I have to take that much more risk, and appropriately so," he says.

Private equity funding was first proposed by the Big 12 last year as a way to keep pace with the two power conferences, the SEC and the Big Ten. The department is looking at every available option, including private equity. Mr. Dickey told the publication that the additional revenue was much needed to fund facility upgrades.

College football organizations continue to seek opportunities to enhance the fan experience while also generating additional revenue. Gone are the days when fans attended games in person to watch the action on the field.

