If you thought college football's recent changes had transformed the game from the one you loved, buckle up your seatbelt because the game we all love is now unrecognizable. The House settlement was finally reached on Friday, mandating a structure for schools to follow when paying players and providing a framework for how schools will finance athletics.

You can read about the deal here. However, most folks want to know how it impacts Boise State's quest to compete with the very best in college football. Boise State Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey wasted no time in giving his take on what the settlement means for Bronco Nation.

Mr. Dickey is one of the true stars of college football. His work to improve the facilities and fan base of Boise State has been historic. The big question is how Boise State will come up with anywhere near the twenty million dollars most relevant schools will have access to.

CBS Sports explains the challenge for the Group of Five schools calling them losers in this new deal.

'It will be increasingly difficult for Group of Five schools -- and even some smaller Power Four schools -- to keep up with the bigger schools if they can't fully fund the $20.5 million cap, which will only go up in the years to come.

You'll see schools partially fund in certain areas, including football and basketball, but it might be in the $2-3 million range for football when SEC and Big Ten schools will annually spend $13-16 million.'

So, how will Boise State succeed or survive? Two million or three million dollars is a lot of money for a program that doesn't have the deep pockets of the Power Four schools. Can Boise State continue to attract another Ashton Jeanty? Kellen Moore? Chris Petersen? Or is it all about money?

We'll continue you to update you on this story as it develops.

