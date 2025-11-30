Sometimes it pays to be lucky rather than good. After a season with two Mountain West Conference losses to South Florida and Notre Dame, Boise State's recent win over Utah State on Friday keeps them in the hunt for the Mountain West Championship at home.

The season and championship could've gone the other way had the Broncos not defeated a gusty Utah State Aggie team on Friday. The Broncos will play arch rival UNLV on the Blue this Friday. The game will be televised on the big Fox, channel 9 locally.

Can anyone remember the last time the team was on network television two weeks in a row? Highlighting this recent coverage can make fans feel proud and more connected to the team's growing recognition.

How did it happen? It all came down to the computers according to Bronco Athletics:

According to the computer rankings, UNLV finished with an average ranking of 45.5, while Boise State was at 47.75. San Diego State (51.0) and New Mexico (54.75) rounded out the rankings. The Broncos claimed hosting responsibilities due to their 56-31 victory over the Rebels on Oct. 18.

Ironically, the game will be the last between the two Mountain West powers. Boise State chose to leave the conference as part of the new Pac 12. UNLV chose to state in the now weakened Mountain West. UNLV has failed to beat the Broncos when it has mattered most.

Friday’s game will mark the 16th all-time matchup between the two programs. Boise State leads the all-time series 12-3, including a current 10-game winning streak. The Broncos boast an 8-0 all-time mark against the Rebels on The Blue.

Tickets for the 2025 Mountain West Championship are on sale now here. Football season ticket members can renew their same season seats here with a deadline of Tuesday at noon.

