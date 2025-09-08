Another weekend of college football activity, and for Boise State fans, a much-needed victory to kick off the first bye week of the season. The Broncos will return to action, traveling to Air Force on September 20th.

The team remains a mystery after a challenge-free victory over Eastern Washington, 51-14. Although the Eagles were clearly overmatched, they did expose a continued weakness within the Boise State defense, the secondary. Eastern receivers were left wide open; fortunately for the Broncos, their quarterback was inaccurate.

At least we won't have to hear the endless calls for firing Spencer Danielson as we did after the loss to South Florida. However, USF pulled off another upset, defeating Florida in Gainesville. The loss to the Bulls is attributed to the coaches and players for a lack of preparation.

Although the season is very early, Boise State will need to continue to develop hard-charging quarterback Maddux Madsen. There were several passes thrown that didn't find their mark. Against a more talented team, those issues will come back to haunt the young Broncos.

The Air Force always presents a unique matchup for anyone they're playing since they run the triple option run offense. The offense is designed to use a defense's aggressiveness against them. Bronco teams in the past have struggled to stop the run against the Falcons.

The bye week should get the team healthy and prepared for the trip to Colorado Springs. The game will be the last time the two teams meet since Boise State will be leaving the Mountain West at the end of this year.

The team will begin a rather long and treacherous run after Air Force as they take on App State, Notre Dame, New Mexico, and UNLV in consecutive weeks.

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise State Field Rated A British man rated it 8.5/10. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola