Did you know our area is one of the most sought after destination for craft beer lovers? There are actual Americans who travel around the country going from bar to bar drinking and ranking their favorite beverages.

The Boise area is one of the most desired locations, and most Americans dream of living their version of the American Dream there.

What makes the Boise area so great? We'll skip an examination of the recent political debates to focus on why so many people want to move to our area.

The Boise area has a diverse mix of culture, whether it's the Treefort Festival, local artists, the state capital, Boise State University, or one factor or beverage that draws thousands of aficionados to the area.

Beer—yes, Boise is famous for its beer scene. The Boise area and the entire state of Idaho are some of the most popular beer producers worldwide. Did you know there is a movie dedicated to the beer scene in Boise? The name of the movie is Untapped: The Story of Beer in Boise.

However, have you wondered what is the best or most favorite beer in the Gem State? MSN reported on a study an organization called coffeeness researching how much of a particular beer brand is consumed in each state. In other words, what's the most popular beer in Idaho?

Is it a big brand or a local produced craft beer? Perhaps Idahoans love their beer from Germany or Ireland? If you guessed Idaho's favorite beer was a national domestic brand, you'd be correct.

Idaho's favorite beer is not Bud Light, but Miller Beer. Miller was the most popular beer in thirty states.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Top Boise Breweries For National Beer Day Did your favorite brewery make the cut? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola