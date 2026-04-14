It’s only April, but our state is in big trouble. How are we in such dire straits? Is it the economy? National security? Or another mysterious issue? No, Idaho’s very, very dry winter has come back to haunt all of us, and it’s only April.

All 44 counties in Idaho are now under an emergency drought declaration, approved by the state's Department of Water Resources and Governor Brad Little. This is the first time in recent memory that such a declaration has been made.

What's The Deal With Idaho's Water Supply?

What is the reason for the concern over our limited water supply? The truth is, the state hasn’t had enough snow to fully stock the snowpack. The snowpack is stored like squirrels store nuts in the winter.

However, we need a lot of snow to supply the state’s water supply for crops, livestock, and our lawns. So far, it’s not looking good for a green lawn. The good news is our recent batch of excessive rain has helped the state, but we have a long, long way to go.

What Does It Mean For You?

The declaration allows temporary water right changes for agricultural users and may help with federal drought assistance eligibility. Water users interested in temporary water right changes can contact the Department of Water Resources for more information.

What's Next?

Hopefully we'll have a spring filled with heavy rain and perhaps a summer full of rainy days as well. In other words, the more rain we get, the more likely we'll be able to water our crops, livestock, and lawns.

Thank an Idaho Farmer, These Idaho Agriculture Facts Will Blow You Away All facts and information was provided by this Idaho Agriculture Infographic from 2021 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Take an inside look at the Boise Farmers market A typical Saturday Morning at the Boise Farmer's Market