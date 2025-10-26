Despite a cold late Friday night game, Boise State Football continued its winning way, pulling away from the Nevada Wolfpack 24-3 in Reno. The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, but turnovers and the Bronco offense woke up, powering the team to victory.

Offensively, Boise State recorded three rushing touchdowns, with Sire Gaines, Maddux Madsen, and Dylan Riley all finding the end zone. The Broncos finished with 134 rushing yards while passing for 174.

The win made the Broncos (6-2, 4-0 Mountain West) bowl eligible for the 28th consecutive season, the second-longest active streak in the nation.

The Broncos have one more game before their second bye of the season. This week's game will be at home against longtime rival Fresno State. The Bulldogs will be looking for revenge after being dismantled by San Diego State this week.

Boise State's last two tests will be this Saturday against Fresno and then San Diego following their bye. Both games are at home, which is always an advantage to the team.

The Broncos continue to hope to return to the College Football Playoff. Although their chances remain a long shot, Memphis' upsetting USF helps their cause. If the teams within the American Conference cannibalize each other, the Broncos could slip into the lone Group of Five slot.

Whichever gets in from the Group of Five will most likely have a more challenging road than last year's Broncos, who had a first-round bye.

Boise State continues to be a tweener by dominating the teams they should and losing to the teams they should as well. This season is their last year in the Mountain West Conference before moving on to the newly revamped Pac-12.

Fans continue to hope for the days of a big win against a traditional power, which hasn't happened since Chris Petersen was coaching the team. We'll continue to update you on the team as the season progresses. Saturday's game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.

