Professional sports fans are used to watching the value of their teams appreciate. The Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks were purchased for millions of years ago. Today, they’re valued in the billions.

Professional sports are one of the hottest tickets for in-person events and television viewing. Until recently, college teams were the property of publicly funded states that supported athletics and education.

However, today, sports stats have been replaced by the love of money. Whether it’s the Transfer Portal or Name, Image, and Likeness, some college programs resemble a profit-and-loss statement more than a postgame statistical breakdown.

The Most Valued College Football Teams

Today’s competitors in Monday’s national title game, Indiana #28 and Miami #21, are far from the top ten, which features Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Louisiana State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Alabama, and Nebraska.

The Wall Street Journal says the Texas Longhorns are valued at close to $2.2 billion. The Journal’s report is based on a study by Indiana University Columbus that examines factors such as revenue, cash flow, profits, business trends, and other financial metrics.

Money has driven the game's growth tremendously, but at what cost? How can a team like Boise State compete with the teams generating so much revenue? Speaking of the Broncos, how much are they worth compared to the big money programs like Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State?

How Much Is Boise State Football Worth?

If you guessed the Broncos were in the top thirty, you’d be wrong. Top fifty? Try again. How about sixty? You’re getting close: Boise State is valued at 73 out of 100 teams. The Broncos' adjusted revenue is $39 million, valued at $165 million. San Diego State is ahead of the Blue, along with Oregon State #59, and Washington State #54.

Boise State's Plan

The athletic department has been very aggressive at soliciting dollars and dollars. However if the teams are winning it helps fundraising. Sadly, the basketball teams losing streak isn't helping their cause.

We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER / KIDO TALK RADIO