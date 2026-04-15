Idaho is a state where everyone enjoys the great outdoors. Some like biking, hiking, camping, skiing, or other outdoor activities. One of the several adventures attracting folks to Idaho is hunting.

Did you know that years ago, the Robertsons of the Duck Dynasty series hunted and filmed an episode of their extensive hunting in Idaho?

It seems every Idaho workplace has a group of folks who plan vacations and weekend getaways to hunt their favorite game. Did you know you can legally hunt within the city limits of Star? It’s not unusual to hear the sounds of rifles firing during specific hunting seasons.

Like everything in life, there are rules to hunting in Idaho. One can only hunt during certain times of the year. Some animals aren’t allowed to be shot. Without guidelines and rules, the state couldn’t effectively manage its resources. Enforcement comes at a cost, as sadly, some find out every year.

What happens when someone violates Idaho’s hunting and fishing laws? Do you call the Idaho Fish and Game? No, when someone shoots something, they shouldn’t commit another violation; it falls on the dedicated wildlife professionals at Idaho Fish and Game to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking your help related to the illegal killing of two elk at Farragut State Park. On April 12, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a dead cow elk and a bull elk calf within the park. The animals were located less than a half mile from the visitor center near State Highway 54.

Did you know it's not elk season? The state needs your help to solve this crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800)-632-5999. Information can also be reported online

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