Boise State Football fans are a special breed of individuals who possess an unparalleled, unconditional love for their team. It's been almost twenty years since the Broncos shocked the college football universe, defeating the heavily favored Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl.

Unlike other teams that have one good year, Boise State Football continues to carry the banner of an underdog that beats the unbeatable. The team travels to South Bend, Indiana, taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The game will be televised at 130pm our time. The matchup will compete against the best games from the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, and Big 12. Not everyone gets to play Notre Dame at home, but not every team has had the success of Boise State.

The Fighting Irish are in a must-win situation after losing their first two games of the season. They must win out if they hope to return to the College Football Playoffs.

The entire national media is picking Notre Dame to destroy Boise State. The gambling line has the Irish favored by 20.5. With such overwhelming odds, do the Broncos have a chance to win?

Although not a popular call, the Broncos can beat the Irish at home. The Irish have been known to lose games against Northern Illinois and Marshal University in the last few years.

Boise State will beat Notre Dame if quarterback Maddux Madsen has the game of his career. Let's hope Nate Potter has developed a unique game plan emphasizing the Mad Dog's strengths, such as running the football.

The defense must limit Notre Dame's explosive running game and keep the game close. If the offense doesn't commit turnovers, the pressure will be on the Irish, not Boise State, as the game progresses.

If the game is close, Boise State wins the biggest game since the first Fiesta Bowl victory. Bronco Nation believes it's now up to the team to deliver.

