Breaking News! President Trump Endorses Idaho’s Brad Little
Governor Brad Little will run for a third term, to the surprise of a few political insiders. The governor made his announcement in a hip way using the X platform, complete with a picture of him and President Donald Trump.
The president's endorsement is another huge advantage to the governor's reelection efforts. He has the advantage of serving two terms, being previously elected as lieutenant governor, having an extensive financial network, and having a well-earned reputation as a tireless campaigner.
What this means to the Idaho political landscape is that a once-daunting challenge is now impossible. The early announcement is a shot across the bow to any Republican who thought about taking on the incumbent. ￼
Critics of the governor say that he is not Conservative enough for their approval. However, he handily beat two well-funded challengers after COVID. As Kevin Miller would say of the governor's run during the pandemic, 'The liberals and media hated him for not declaring a statewide mask mandate while conservatives ripped him for being too draconian.
Unlike his experience with the bumbling former President Biden, the governor has a tight relationship with the White House. He had a close dialogue with then-Vice President Mike Pence, and he's been a favorite of President Trump during his second term.
While a presidential endorsement doesn't guarantee victory, the early announcement and the other factors favoring the governor make any challenge a historic long shot.
