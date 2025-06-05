Idaho is a pro-beef state. Idahoans love to eat beef and pork and love to barbeque or eat out at their favorite steakhouse. Sometimes, even good meat can go bad, and when that happens, we must inform you.

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has issued a massive nationwide public health alert on ground beef sold in Idaho, Utah, and Washington. The organization issued a severe public health alert due to the potential presence of E. coli in ground beef.

FSIS (U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service) didn't issue a recall because the items were not on the shelves. Here's what to look out for:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" as represented on the packaging.

The FSIS states that the product was distributed nationwide through Whole Foods. The ground beef tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

This bacteria is nothing one should take lightly. FSIS says exposure can lead to severe sickness, such as dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps days after consuming the beef.

Kidney failure can happen in some cases. FSIS is worried about those who may have purchased the product and stored it in their refrigerator or freezer.

If you have any questions or concerns:

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

