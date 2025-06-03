When people contemplate what are some of the favorite foods and drinks of Idaho, one has a usual stereotypical conclusion. Idahoans love potatoes, steak, and Chef Lou's ice cream potato. Gem State residents have a reputation for drinking lots of milk and coffee.

Perhaps it's our relatively close location to the coffee capital of the world, Seattle; Idahoans love their coffee. Regardless of your profession, lines at drive-thru and interior coffee shops are a welcome part of our daily lives.

Everyone has their favorite local coffee shop. You don't have to be a fan of the old TV show Friends to understand the appeal of coffee. People meet for recreation, business meetings, and sometimes to work. Kevin Miller had a coworker who would leave the office to work 8-9 hours daily at the Broadway Starbucks.

Speaking of Starbucks, there are two significant changes affecting Idahoans that are currently underway. The first involves Starbucks employees.

The Seattle coffee giant mandated a new dress code for employees. If you've ever met a Starbucks employee, you know they're a very special independent breed.

Here's how employees will dress:

The more defined color palette includes any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

Starbucks has announced a significant change for its most loyal customers. If you're a fan of the star program, get ready for a big shock. The company is eliminating its 25-star bonus reward program.

Customers will not get double stars for bringing in their cups instead of 25 stars. Once someone gets to 100 stars, they get a free item. Now, customers will have to purchase additional items to earn more stars.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

