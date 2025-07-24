Coffee is one of our most desired stimulants to get us going. Most Idahoans can't get rolling in the morning without their favorite cup of coffee. Newcomers to the Gem State marvel at the variety of coffee chains, including Dutch Bros, Human Bean, Starbucks, Moxie Java, and other local coffee shops.

Idaho may not be Seattle, but the state holds its own when it comes to coffee love. Now, a major coffee chain sold nationwide and in Idaho is issuing an urgent recall. What coffee brand is issuing the recall and why? ￼

New Mexico Pinon Coffee has issued a recall because they say there could be ink in their coffee. Yes, ink in their coffee. Here's what you should be looking out for if you've purchased this product, according to Eating Well.

The coffee impacted is 10-count boxes of New Mexico Pinon Coffee Dark Pinon single serve cups. The package has a printed UPC of "812361033081," lot code "251749" and best-by date "05/08/2026." Check your coffee pods, and if they match this recall information, dispose of them or return them to your place of purchase for a refund.

The FDA has published reports concerning coffee pods and concerns that ink could've run into the coffee due to a lack of effective sealing. The government states that it poses the lowest health risk.

It's best to take the time to review everything in your pantry to ensure there isn't a current recall. Visit this site for the latest product recalls that may impact your health.

