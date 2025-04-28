Why Coffee Could Become Unaffordable in Idaho

For some Idahoans, this item is so essential that it can't function properly without it or several servings of it. It's so popular that it's close to a 140 billion dollar a year industry. That's a billion with a b. To those of us who wake up in the morning, it's the fuel that feeds the fire.

If you guessed we were referring to coffee, you'd be correct. Coffee, especially in our area, is not a drink but a way of life. Some folks drink their coffee black, but others enjoy adding milk, sugar, or other flavors to their favorite cup of joe.

Coffee is so big now that it's not unusual for Idahoans to spend five to ten dollars at their favorite stop before or after work. Some view walking around work with a cup of coffee from their favorite location as a status symbol.

However, concerns over tariffs and now reciprocal tariffs could cause you and others to pause your coffee purchase.

The Trump Administration is negotiating with every country in the world concerning how much we and they will charge to import and export goods. Americans import ninety-nine percent of the coffee that we happily drink throughout the day.

Starbucks Coffee Emerges As Largest Food Chain in Manhattan Stephen Chernin, Getty Images loading...

It's not only taxes on coffee beans that could jack up your daily java indulgence, but other items we take for granted reports CBS MarketWatch.

According to one coffee boss east of the Great River, here's a preview of what we could expect.

"We've got coffee on a boat on the water that we don't know if we're going to have to pay an extra 10% to 30% on top of what we contracted for," he told CBS MoneyWatch. "So it's quite challenging."

"Pricier coffee beans aren't the only additional costs Mighty Oak Roasters faces because of the Trump administration's blizzard of taxes. Moses said the shop's expenses for packaging and cups could rise even more sharply because they come from China and are subject to a new 125% tariff."

The president believes he can negotiate better deals to save the American Economy. We'll continue to cover this story and update you as it develops.

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands