It's the fuel that feeds our fire, whether in the morning or when we need a pick-me-up. Very few people thrive without their favorite cup of coffee, and most consume coffee with something like cream or sugar.

However, what happens when money can't buy you an affordable cup of java? A disturbing story emanating from the East Coast impacts what you can safely put in your cup of morning inspiration.

Could your creamer harm you or kill you? Newsweek reports that the FDA has recalled the coffee creamer MO-CHA brand Premium Non-Dairy Creamer.

The problem with the creamer is that it does not disclose a few important ingredients on its labeling, including milk. Some Americans have allergies to milk or deadly allergies to it.

If the creamer is consumed, it could harm people with specific allergies. The company voluntarily recalled the product. The FDA issued a Class I violation, which is the organization's most serious classification.

Here are the details of the recall and its importance: 'Federal food labeling regulations require that all major allergens, including milk, be clearly disclosed on packaging. The recalled product includes milk-derived ingredients, whey powder and casein, but does not declare milk as an allergen on its label.'

However, another coffee creamer has been recalled from the Denver Gazette. Damonwave has voluntarily recalled two flavored coffee creamers: Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight Coffee Creamer 46,482 bottles and Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer 28,572 bottles.

The second recall effects 31 states while the first one could be limited to the East Coast. However, we live in a world of international distribution so it's best to throw away any of the coffee creamers recalled in this article.

The Damonwave recalls are a class II FDA violation. The FDA breaks down the differences between classifications.

Class I recall : a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Class II recall: a situation in which the use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

We'll continue to update you on this situation as it develops.

