America’s Worst Coffee Brand Is Sold in Idaho

Do you remember a time in your life when you didn't drink coffee? Who can forget the first taste of your favorite dark-roasted caffeinated blend? For several generations of Americans, coffee was the fuel that fed the early morning and late-night fires. Who can forget Sanka? Or other coffee brands that came in a big can?

Today, thanks to Starbucks, Dunkin, and other gourmet and non-gourmet brands, coffee is everywhere. Some young and not-so-young folks have skipped coffee as a source of energy in favor of energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Rockstar, and many others.

In the Pacific Coast states of California, Oregon, and Washington, the type of coffee you drink is an indicator of the type of person you are, very similar to the perception that the type of car you drive reveals part of your personality. Although the East Coast would differ, America's current coffee craze was born in Seattle thanks to Starbucks.

In Idaho, it's a constant battle between Dutch Brothers, Human Bean, Starbucks, and several others. Years ago, the Treasure Valley was dominated by the Moxie Java brand, and its legacy still lingers with a few Moxie stores in our area, a comforting reminder of our local coffee culture.

Could energy drinks, like the ones we mentioned earlier, one day surpass coffee as the preferred fuel for Americans' long workdays or those never-ending road trips? Energy drinks may lack the aromatic allure of coffee, but they offer a different kind of buzz. Is there anything more enticing in the early morning than the aroma of freshly brewed coffee or that satisfying taste once it's cooled down?

Are you a fan of Dunkin' or McDonald's coffee? Or is there a coffee brand you would avoid, no matter how much caffeine you need? A bad cup of coffee can lead to heartburn and other ailments. Are there specific brands of coffee that the experts advise you to avoid?

With your coffee taste in mind, we found a list of the six worst brands of coffee from coffee lovers at 24/7 Wall St.

Before we reveal the big six, coffee, like many things, is in the eye or, in this case, the taste of the beholder. Let's take a look at the big list below.

