The future of media is here as Boise State Studios launched their first show featuring Jeramiah Dickey, Leon Rice, and a few others. The move by the Broncos is an effort to produce their own content, not relying on outside media outlets or paid media partners.

Other schools and conferences have implemented similar programs. The shows or platforms serve not only to produce content but to allow for additional revenue opportunities.

Boise State faces the most significant funding challenge among other programs. For example, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Ohio State University Football budget will be around 38 million dollars.

The Broncos do not have access to those massive amounts of capital. However, the team has beaten and competed against larger and well-funded football programs.

Bronco Studios will be an intriguing balancing act for the talented Mr. Dickey. The university has an advantage over players and conference officials that other outlets do not. Will the university funnel the most crucial content to its distribution outlet?

Also, Boise State has a partnership with its TV and radio partners, who pay the university for access and to be the official media partner. In the past, access to players, coaches, and on-site locations has been reserved for those media outlets.

Bronco Studios will be successful, especially in the world of massive consumption of sports content. The challenge will be to keep all the media players happy and involved in sharing the story of the team's successes and failures. No need to leave the to see the first episode, here's the link. Or you can see the video after the photos below.

