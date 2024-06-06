Join Kevin Miller Friday Morning At Old State Saloon in Eagle!

We invite you to join us tomorrow morning at Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho. The bar is the most talked-about subject in Idaho and one of the most discussed topics in America. The owners have decided to stand up for their beliefs despite criticism from local and national progressive groups.

Kevin Miller will be taking calls, listening to folks, and hosting his show from the Old State Saloon on Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In a world where most folks bend the knee to the politically correct politburo, the folks at Old State Saloon have shocked the world by promoting Heterosexual Awesomeness Month. The announcement has drawn the attention of the famous Drudge Report and World Net Daily.

During our visit to the bar yesterday, we were struck by the overwhelming support from the community for the cause. The staff was welcoming, and the place was buzzing with patrons.

It's a paradox that the left, often championing tolerance, is now denouncing this move. The demand was so high that the bar ran out of food, a testament to the people's desire for this event in these challenging times of inflation.

The job of talk radio is to be the people's voice. We look at listening to what Old State Saloon has to say and what you have to say. So please join us Friday morning for the live, uncensored truth.

God Bless!

Kevin

