Does the First Amendment exist in Idaho? Can someone speak their mind without the fear of being threatened by the mob? For most of us, the answer would be yes; however, for a local bar owner, his right to speak has caused him to receive death threats.

Ironically, the story hasn’t been extensively covered by the local media. Thankfully, Fox News has picked up his story, which is more popular across the country than in the Treasure Valley.

Mark Fitzpatrick, the owner of the Old State Saloon, is not new to making national headlines. The bar introduced the world to Hetro Month, creating both pro and con reactions in Idaho and worldwide.

Fox News and others have covered the death threats from Mr. Fitzpatrick’s new policy of offering free beer to anyone who helps Immigration and Naturalization Enforcement, ICE, send home the illegals.

He shared with Fox News the detailed threats against his life and business:

"People are just outright saying I should die for this," he said. "It's really, really despicable." Fitzpatrick urged anyone dismissing his promotion to visit his bar, located in Eagle, Idaho, asserting that "if any of those liberals actually came in and were willing to talk," they would meet someone who "would sit down with them and talk and listen to what they have to say."

The saloon says they will continue the policy despite the threats. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops both locally and worldwide.

