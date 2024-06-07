Idaho Bar Continues to Gain Emotional National Support

A decision made by one Idaho bar owner has captured the attention of the world. June is gay pride month. However, the owner of the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, has created 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month that folks from all over the country can't get enough of.

What started as a single social media post encouraging Idahoans to celebrate Heterosexuals has now become a global phenomenon, with news outlets like Fox News and Newsmax picking up the story. The Old State Saloon Owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, shared that the response has been overwhelmingly positive, a testament to the influence of social media in shaping public discourse.

He has exciting plans for a Heterosexual Couple Appreciation Weekend and other engaging events. Despite a few negative comments online, Mr. Fitzpatrick has been heartened by the overwhelming support and appreciation from people, a testament to the positive impact of the initiative.

Old State Saloon serves food and drinks, opens at 6 a.m., and stays open late. The popularity of #Heteroawesome has transformed the facility into a content creation platform. Mr. Fitzpatrick told us that over thirty-eight thousand X or Twitter followers tuned into his X broadcast this week.

Several customers have traveled outside our area to support Old State Saloon's cause. Folks told us they appreciate Mr. Fitzpatrick and his staff representing their beliefs.

The bar has special nights to honor their proclamation. Every Monday, straight men get a beer. On Wednesdays, straight couples get fifteen percent of their orders. Are there deals for straight women? YES! Thursday's straight women happy hour prices all day.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

