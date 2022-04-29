Why Adding More Homes In Eagle Idaho is a Bad Idea at this time

Just in time for the recession, the city of Eagle, in a brilliant move, has approved the building of over 7,000 new homes. The proposal has been in the works for over a decade, reports the Idaho Statesman.

The development will be called Spring Valley, which a company will back out of Utah. I never thought we'd not have enough builders/developers in Idaho that we'd have to contract outside the state to build more homes. Then again, a Utah company will be making the Facebook Deathstar in Kuna.

Speaking of Kuna, it has been brought to our attention that Kuna is becoming the new Eagle. We have learned that several prominent Eagle residents are selling their homes for new ones being built in Kuna. Long-time residents and natives must be shocked at that house/estate swapping role reversal.

To the Statesman article, "The project would be located near the northeast intersection of Idaho 16 at Equest Lane, about one mile north of the intersection of Beacon Light and Linder roads."

I'd suggest someone call our resident superhero ACHD Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe, to begin planning on how over 7,000 new homes will impact the two-lane roads located where the development will commence. Then again, as we reported yesterday, does any elected official care about the continuing congestion of traffic not only on the main arteries but on Idaho backroads?

Idaho was once a small state with limited government. We've become a growing state with an absent government that approves development without considering the consequences of the continued growth. Have we forgotten that we live in a mountain desert with limited resources? The most critical resource that we'll be reminded of is water if the drought predictions ring true for our upcoming summer season.

One resident did raise concerns about the lack of water for these new million-dollar homes. His concerns went unanswered as the council finished their vittles and approved the new development. It appears that the growth of Eagle could continue if the controversial Avimore development of over 10,000 homes is brought into the cozy confines of city government.

More homes will mean that Eagle taxpayers will have to foot the bill for more fire, police, and other essential services. With the winds of a recession in our footsteps, perhaps Eagle should mimic the stock market and bid a hasty retreat from unregulated growth?

